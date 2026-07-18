Apple briefly overtakes NVIDIA as world's most valuable company
What's the story
Apple briefly surpassed NVIDIA to become the world's most valuable company on Friday, amid investor skepticism about the profitability of rapid AI development and data center investments. Apple's market cap hit over $4.91 trillion, slightly above NVIDIA's $4.9 trillion at the time. However, by Friday's close, NVIDIA reclaimed its title with a market cap of $4.92 trillion against Apple's $4.89 trillion after NVIDIA's shares fell 2.21% while those of Apple rose 0.14%.
Market dynamics
Investors are looking beyond AI race's obvious winners
The recent shift in the tech giants' rankings has prompted investors to look beyond the obvious winners of the AI race, like NVIDIA.
Apple briefly took the lead on Friday for the first time since April 2025.
Investors are now weighing the costs and benefits of companies investing in AI models and data centers, as well as their ability to turn these tools into revenue streams.
AI strategy
Apple's shift from AI laggard to monetization focus
Toni Meadows, head of investment at BRI Wealth Management, noted that "Apple was seen as a laggard in the AI race because it wasn't spending to develop models."
However, she added that "sentiment has changed" and Apple is now better positioned to monetize AI through services and hardware upgrades.
This shift reflects confidence in earnings durability rather than speculative AI upside.
Market growth
Upcoming IPOs and new entrants could diversify focus
The AI market is expected to expand with the upcoming IPOs of Anthropic and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.
South Korea's SK Hynix also made its NASDAQ debut earlier this month, adding another memory chipmaker for investors considering the AI space.
"The new entrants to the market could spread out the focus away from the pure Magnificent Seven names into a wider number of names," said Benjamin Hall, VP of alpha research at Segal Macro Advisors.