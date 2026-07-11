Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft

Legal action

Apple seeks court intervention in the case

Apple is seeking the court's intervention to stop OpenAI from using or disclosing its trade secrets. The tech giant also wants the company to return any confidential materials belonging to Apple and preserve evidence related to the case. "This is the tip of the iceberg," Apple's filing states, adding that OpenAI's hardware business now rests on a shaky foundation due to its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets.