Apple tightens India rules to curb illegal iPhone exports

Retailers in India must activate iPhones

Retailers now have to activate every iPhone in store by inserting a SIM card and transferring your data before you walk out.

If they get caught exporting devices or breaking the rules, they risk losing their spot in Apple's network.

Plus, Apple's new billing system means phones must be sold at the official MRP, and retailer margins only come after activation is verified.

It's all about keeping more iPhones available for local buyers, and making sure the gray market doesn't win.