Apple's 7th India store opens in Hyderabad on December 10
What's the story
Apple has announced plans to open its first retail store in Hyderabad, Telangana, on December 10. The new outlet, dubbed Apple Kukatpally, will be located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall. This will be Apple's seventh retail store in India and a major expansion of its presence in South India. The move is part of Apple's continued investment strategy as it expands its physical retail network across key Indian cities.
Product range
Apple Kukatpally will showcase the latest iPhone and MacBook Pro
Apple Kukatpally will house a complete lineup of the company's products, including the latest models: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo.
The store will also offer MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display and Touch, Apple Watch Series 12, and Watch Ultra 4.
Personalized support will be provided from Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated business teams for product guidance and technical assistance.
Customer engagement
The store will also host 'Today at Apple' sessions
Along with product displays and support services, Apple Kukatpally will also host the company's "Today at Apple" program.
These free daily sessions will cover everything from getting started with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to workshops on photography, video creation, and drawing.
This initiative is part of Apple's effort to provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their products and how to use them effectively.
Store design
Store's barricade design pays homage to Hyderabad's cultural heritage
Ahead of its opening, Apple has revealed the store's barricade design featuring a pearl-inspired Apple logo on iridescent colors.
The artwork pays homage to Hyderabad's rich cultural heritage and its long-standing association with pearls.
The city has been known for processing and refining pearls from around the world for centuries, making it an apt source of inspiration for Apple's new outlet in the area.
Pre-opening offers
Download exclusive wallpapers, stickers ahead of store opening
Ahead of the store's opening, Apple has invited customers to download exclusive Apple Kukatpally wallpapers and stickers inspired by the store's design.
The company has also curated an Apple Music playlist featuring sounds inspired by Hyderabad.
These initiatives are part of Apple's strategy to engage with potential customers even before they visit the new outlet.