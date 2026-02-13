Apple's sixth India store opens in Borivali, Mumbai this month
What's the story
Apple has announced its plan to open a new store in Borivali, Mumbai. The sixth Apple Store in India and second in Mumbai will be inaugurated on February 26 at 1pm. The design of the new store features a peacock-inspired visual identity, which was first seen at the September 2025 openings of Apple Hebbal and Koregaon Park stores.
Store features
What to expect from the new store
Apple Borivali will be a space for the growing community of start-ups and businesses. The company said it will provide a welcoming environment where customers can discover Apple products, unleash their creativity, and get expert assistance from its store team members. The new store will also offer the latest Apple product lineup, new features experiences, as well as support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.
Learning experiences
'Today at Apple' sessions
Apple Borivali will also host "Today at Apple" sessions. These are free, daily in-store experiences led by Apple Creatives. The idea behind these sessions is to help people learn, create, and get more out of their devices. This initiative further demonstrates Apple's commitment to providing an interactive and educational experience for its customers in India.