Apple's sixth India store opens in Borivali, Mumbai this month

Store features

What to expect from the new store

Apple Borivali will be a space for the growing community of start-ups and businesses. The company said it will provide a welcoming environment where customers can discover Apple products, unleash their creativity, and get expert assistance from its store team members. The new store will also offer the latest Apple product lineup, new features experiences, as well as support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.