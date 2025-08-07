Next Article
Apple to use Samsung's Texas plant for future iPhone chips
Apple is teaming up with Samsung to get new iPhone chips made right in Texas.
This is part of Apple's big $100 billion push to invest more in the US, and the chips from this plant are set to optimize power and performance of future iPhones.
Samsung's Texas factory is about to get a lot busier
With both Apple and Tesla placing major orders, Samsung's Texas factory is about to get a lot busier.
These deals should help Samsung's chip division bounce back financially by 2026, showing just how important this Texas plant could become for the tech world.