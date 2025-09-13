Apple will now make all iPhone glass in the US Business Sep 13, 2025

Apple just dropped $2.5 billion into its long-time partner Corning to make every single iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in Kentucky—yep, all of it will now be made in the US for the first time ever.

This move will triple production at Corning's Harrodsburg plant, turning it into the world's biggest smartphone glass facility and increasing the workforce by about 50%, bringing total employment at the plant to at least 500, all focused on Apple devices.