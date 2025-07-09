Next Article
Apple's Jeff Williams to retire as COO
Apple's longtime Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, is stepping down later this month to retire and spend more time with his family and five grandchildren.
Over his career, he's been a driving force behind iconic products like the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch—leaving a big mark on the company's legacy.
Apple's new COO Sabih Khan will report to Tim Cook
Sabih Khan, currently Apple's senior VP of operations, will step into the COO role.
Until Williams retires, he'll still oversee the design team and Apple Watch while reporting to CEO Tim Cook.
Afterward, Cook will directly manage the design team.
This marks a new chapter for Apple as it navigates future challenges with fresh leadership at the helm.