Apple COO Jeff Williams set to retire
Jeff Williams, Apple's longtime Chief Operating Officer and a key player behind the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch, is set to retire at the end of this year.
Since joining in 1998, Williams helped shape Apple's supply chain and health features, and was often seen as Tim Cook's possible successor.
Sabih Khan to take over as COO
Sabih Khan will take over as COO later this month. With nearly 30 years at Apple and experience leading operations since 2019, he's well prepared for the role.
After Williams leaves, Apple's design team will report directly to CEO Tim Cook—a move that highlights stability while keeping innovation front and center.