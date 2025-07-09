Next Article
SpaceX discusses raising funds at $400B valuation
SpaceX is in talks to raise more money and push its valuation up to $400 billion.
The plan? Sell new shares to insiders and let select investors buy shares from employees—a process SpaceX does pretty regularly, usually twice a year.
SpaceX's valuation milestones
Over the past 20+ years, SpaceX has seen its value skyrocket—from crossing $100 billion in 2021 to now aiming for a big leap from its recent $350 billion mark in December 2024.
These milestones show just how fast the company is growing in the space industry.