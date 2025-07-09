Next Article
Billionaires shift focus from NVIDIA to Palantir
Big-name investors are moving their money from NVIDIA to Palantir.
Ken Griffin (Citadel Advisors) and Israel Englander (Millennium Management) have both boosted their stakes in Palantir while trimming down on NVIDIA, signaling a fresh wave of confidence in Palantir's AI potential.
Significant moves by hedge fund tycoons
Griffin sold 1.5 million NVIDIA shares and increased his Palantir holdings by 204%.
Englander cut his NVIDIA stake by 7% but ramped up his investment in Palantir by 302%.
With Palantir reporting a 39% jump in revenue and being recognized as an AI leader, it's clear why these hedge fund giants are betting big on its future.