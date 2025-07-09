Microsoft explains closure of 25-year operations in Pakistan

Microsoft never set up engineering teams in Pakistan, so most users won't notice much difference—customer service will continue through trusted partners, just like in other countries. Former country head Jawwad Rehman called the exit a response to Pakistan's "sobering signal of the environment" and part of Microsoft's bigger global strategy shift.

It's always surprising when a big name steps back after decades.

For young techies or students eyeing opportunities with global companies, this is a reminder that business decisions are often shaped by bigger trends—and sometimes, things change even if you're used to seeing the same logos around.