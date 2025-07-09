Uber sees surge in 2 and 3-wheeler rides
Uber is seeing major growth in India, thanks to a huge demand for affordable rides—especially on two- and three-wheelers.
These now make up over 60% of all Uber trips in the country, and the number of drivers has jumped from 1 million to 1.4 million in 2024.
More people are trying these options
For young people looking for cheap and quick ways to get around, Uber's focus on bikes and autos is a game-changer.
Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India's president, points out that factors like congestion and cost are pushing more people to try these options.
Plus, new features like Wait and Save, Uber for Seniors, and even pet-friendly rides show how Uber is adapting fast.
Expect more bike rides on your feed
The two-wheeler sharing market in India could hit $94 million by 2025—so expect even more bike rides on your feed.
While only a tiny slice of Ubers are electric right now (less than 2%), efforts like Uber Green hint at greener travel ahead—even if charging stations are still catching up.