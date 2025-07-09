Zepto introduces fulfilment fees, reduces discounts Business Jul 09, 2025

Zepto just switched up its Super Saver service—now, there's a new fulfillment fee (₹14-₹42) on your order unless you add more items to your cart.

This move is all about nudging people to buy more at once and making Super Saver stand out from Zepto Now.

Since these changes, Super Saver orders have jumped by 10%.

Some users even saw higher fees (₹60-₹90) if they skipped minimums or used certain coupons.