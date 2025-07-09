Zepto introduces fulfilment fees, reduces discounts
Zepto just switched up its Super Saver service—now, there's a new fulfillment fee (₹14-₹42) on your order unless you add more items to your cart.
This move is all about nudging people to buy more at once and making Super Saver stand out from Zepto Now.
Since these changes, Super Saver orders have jumped by 10%.
Some users even saw higher fees (₹60-₹90) if they skipped minimums or used certain coupons.
Service charges are becoming the norm in quick commerce
Zepto holds 26% of India's quick commerce market, right behind Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
With most big players now charging service fees, Zepto's aiming for smarter pricing and better profits—basically, trying to keep things sustainable while still delivering fast groceries.
If you use these apps often, expect service charges to become the norm everywhere.