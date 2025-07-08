Next Article
Meta poaches top Apple AI executive
Meta just hired Ruoming Pang, the former head of AI model development at Apple, in a move that shows how serious they are about leading the AI race.
Reports say Pang's deal is worth "tens of millions of dollars."
He'll be joining Meta's new Superintelligence Lab, which is all about pushing the boundaries of what AI can do.
Meta has been on an AI hiring spree
This isn't a one-off—Meta has been on a hiring spree, bringing in over a dozen top AI researchers from rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
The company recently invested $15 billion in Alexandr Wang's startup and added big names like Daniel Gross and Trapit Bansal to its team.
All these moves highlight just how competitive—and expensive—the hunt for top AI talent has become.