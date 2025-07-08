Next Article
Intel announces major job cuts in Oregon
Intel is letting go of 529 employees across its Oregon campuses starting July 15, 2025, as part of a bigger plan to cut costs and stay competitive.
Affected staff at Hillsboro and Aloha sites are getting advance notice, plus extra pay and benefits to help with the transition.
Intel's Oregon operations and the restructuring
Intel's Oregon operations are a big deal for the company, but tough competition from tech giants like TSMC and NVIDIA has pushed Intel into restructuring mode.
New CEO Lip-Bu Tan is leading these changes, which include trimming expenses and rethinking how the company operates.
Oregon is Intel's largest R&D site worldwide
Oregon isn't just another spot on Intel's map—it's home to its largest research and development site worldwide!
So any shift here signals major moves for Intel's global future.