Tata Sons's stake in Tata Capital exceeds $11 billion
Tata Capital just took a big step toward its stock market debut by confidentially filing for an IPO, which could be announced as early as July.
After a recent rights issue, Tata Sons now owns nearly 93% of the company, pushing Tata Capital's valuation to $11.5 billion.
NBFC's loan book jumped 41% this year
The company has been on a fundraising spree—raising ₹1,504 crore via rights issue and issuing ₹8,977 crore in debentures. It's also seeking approval to raise another ₹30,000 crore through debt.
As India's third-largest NBFC, Tata Capital's loan book jumped 41% this year to over ₹2.2 lakh crore.
Net interest income surged 62%, and profits are up too, thanks to strong lending across retail and SME customers with products like property and vehicle loans.