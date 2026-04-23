Applied Digital secures $7.5B Delta Forge 1 lease for 300MW

Applied Digital contracted revenue tops $23B

With this deal, Delta Forge 1 is set to kick off operations by mid-2027 and will handle some serious AI workloads.

It also marks Applied Digital's second "hyperscale" client, pushing their total contracted revenue past $23 billion and making over one-half of it investment-grade.

On top of that, the company is looking to raise another $600 million for more expansion, and investors seem excited—their shares jumped over 9% after the news broke.