Applied Materials: India needs serious power grid upgrade for AI

India's coal dependent grid hampers modernization

Right now, India's electricity grid still shows significant coal dependence and pretty fragmented, which makes progress tricky.

Sundeep Bajikar from Applied Materials explains that investing in and connecting the grid will speed up modernization.

The report suggests putting new chip factories and data centers closer to clean power, and even looking at small modular reactors for steady power.

With energy demand from data centers set to soar in the next five years, syncing up energy policies with tech plans is more important than ever.