Applied Materials to invest $5B in India over next decade
What's the story
US-based chip equipment giant Applied Materials has announced a massive $5 billion investment in India over the next decade. The move comes as part of India's efforts to expand its semiconductor ecosystem beyond just chip fabrication. The company will set up a new 140-acre research and development park in India. The facility will host clean room capabilities, engineering expertise, and collaborative R&D with customers and suppliers on one site.
Supply chain expansion
Plans to expand India-based supply chain
Prabu Raja, President of Applied Materials's Semiconductor Products Group, has revealed plans to expand the company's India-based supply chain by 10 times.
This will involve bringing more global suppliers into the country as part of the expansion.
The company's workforce in India has already grown fourfold over the last decade to over 7,000 employees.
Industry alignment
Investment aligns with India's semiconductor expansion efforts
The investment by Applied Materials comes at a time when India is ramping up its efforts to build a wider semiconductor industry.
The government's expanded India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 aims to develop the entire semiconductor value chain, including chip design, materials, chemicals, gasses, packaging, and talent.
This mission aligns perfectly with Applied Materials' plans for expansion and development in the country.
Green energy focus
'India Vision 2035' unveiled at SEMICON India 2026
Speaking at SEMICON India 2026, Raja announced "India Vision 2035," a $5 billion investment plan for the next decade.
The plan aims to accelerate and integrate India's green energy ecosystem into the global value chain.
It has three main pillars: equal our R&D in India, accelerate the ecosystem in India, and grow future talent in India.