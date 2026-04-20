Delhi consumers may see higher electricity bills: Here's why

Delhi 's electricity consumers could be facing a hike in their power bills, thanks to a recent decision by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). The tribunal has rejected a plea from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for more time to clear dues of nearly ₹30,000 crore owed to power distribution companies or discoms. These dues are part of a broader plan to settle long-pending regulatory assets in the power sector.

Tribunal ruling APTEL rejects DERC plea for more time to clear dues The DERC had sought more time from APTEL to clear these dues, arguing that a longer repayment period could prevent an abrupt spike in electricity bills for consumers. However, with the tribunal rejecting this plea, Delhi now has to stick to its original repayment schedule. This comes after a Supreme Court order in August 2025 directing all state electricity regulators to start clearing such dues from April 2024 and finish by April 2028.

Court order Supreme Court allows tariff revisions to recover pending amounts The Supreme Court also permitted regulators to revise electricity tariffs if required, to recover the pending amounts. This puts Delhi in a tough spot as electricity rates have been slashed in recent years while unpaid dues have continued to rise. Unlike other states where governments may absorb such costs, Delhi's power distribution system is managed by private companies.

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