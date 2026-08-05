Ardee Industries IPO subscribed 2.43 times at ₹50-₹53 price band

Ardee Industries's IPO kicked off with a bang: by Wednesday afternoon, it was already subscribed 2.43 times.

Shares are priced at ₹50 to ₹53, and the offer includes a fresh issue of up to ₹320 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.99 crore equity shares by promoters Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal.

If you're interested, you've got until August 7 to put in a bid.