Arm dives into AI hardware with 1st AGI CPU

AGI CPU has up to 136 cores and runs at

The AGI CPU has up to 136 cores and runs at 300W, aiming to make data centers much more efficient at handling AI tasks.

Built by TSMC, it's designed to use less power—a big deal for companies like OpenAI and SK Telecom who care about energy bills.

With competition from giants like Intel and NVIDIA, Arm's hoping this chip helps them stand out in the rapidly growing AI hardware market.