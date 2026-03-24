Arm dives into AI hardware with 1st AGI CPU
Business
Arm, the British tech company known for designing chips, is jumping into the AI hardware game with its brand-new AGI CPU.
Unveiled in San Francisco, this move marks a big shift for Arm, from just licensing designs to actually selling its own chips.
Meta, Facebook's parent company, is set to be the first major customer.
AGI CPU has up to 136 cores and runs at
The AGI CPU has up to 136 cores and runs at 300W, aiming to make data centers much more efficient at handling AI tasks.
Built by TSMC, it's designed to use less power—a big deal for companies like OpenAI and SK Telecom who care about energy bills.
With competition from giants like Intel and NVIDIA, Arm's hoping this chip helps them stand out in the rapidly growing AI hardware market.