Armadin raises $255.5 million Series B and tops $2.5B valuation
Business
AI cybersecurity startup Armadin just scored $255.5 million in Series B funding, pushing its valuation past $2.5 billion.
Big-name investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, and Bain Capital Ventures are backing the company, which was founded by Kevin Mandia (the same guy behind Mandiant).
Armadin ramps AI research and training
With this new funding, bringing its total to $445 million, Armadin wants to ramp up research and training to take on AI-powered cyber threats.
Its tech is pretty cool: AI agents that act like hackers, spotting security gaps before real attackers can exploit them.
It's all about staying a step ahead in an ever-changing digital world.