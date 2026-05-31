Article requests paragraph text to be provided for verification purposes

Investors seek chip infrastructure suppliers

With traditional chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and TSMC now pricey, investors are looking at fresh opportunities.

Companies making advanced packaging, cooling gear, and optical connectivity, like Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea) and Ibiden (Japan), are seeing big gains.

Plus, Adani Group's green-powered data centers in India are putting its energy units in the spotlight.

Analysts say this surge in infrastructure spending will open doors across the supply chain as AI keeps expanding.