Arun Kumar Singh warns of India's West Asia energy dependence Business Apr 11, 2026

India's top oil boss, Arun Kumar Singh of ONGC, says India is a bit too dependent on West Asia for its energy needs.

Right now, nearly half of India's crude oil, 30% of its natural gas, and most of its liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, come from that region, a risky move with global tensions rising.