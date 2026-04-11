Arun Kumar Singh warns of India's West Asia energy dependence
Business
India's top oil boss, Arun Kumar Singh of ONGC, says India is a bit too dependent on West Asia for its energy needs.
Right now, nearly half of India's crude oil, 30% of its natural gas, and most of its liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, come from that region, a risky move with global tensions rising.
Singh urges reserves and local exploration
Singh is calling for bigger strategic reserves and more local exploration so India is not left scrambling if things go sideways abroad.
He believes it is time to update India's energy game plan to keep the lights on, even when the world gets unpredictable.