Ashok Kumar Lahiri says India might see current account surplus
Business
India might soon see a current account surplus, according to NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he highlighted India's solid 7.8% GDP growth for April-June and said that homegrown savings, not just foreign money, should power investments, much like how East Asia built its economy.
Lahiri urges banks use UPI data
Lahiri also pointed out that while manufacturing is growing, the number of investments that are happening in the renewable side, data center, semiconductor and electronic manufacturing system is very positive.
He urged banks to use UPI data for smarter lending decisions so small businesses and MSMEs can get easier access to credit, and be included in the formal credit system.