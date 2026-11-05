Ashok Leyland shares rise over 10% to ₹170 amid rally
Business
Ashok Leyland's stock shot up over 10% to ₹170 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, its biggest single-day leap since April.
The boost came as the whole auto sector rallied, thanks to a sharp drop in crude oil prices and some upbeat news from the US midterm elections.
Brent crude falls to $95
With Brent crude falling nearly 9% to $95 a barrel, worries about rising costs eased up.
Plus, Democrats winning control of Congress in the US sparked hopes for friendlier trade policies.
Back home, foreign investors poured ₹72.84 billion into Indian stocks on November 4, adding more excitement.
On top of that, Ashok Leyland reported a strong 23% jump in October sales, especially in their heavy vehicle segment, giving investors even more reasons to cheer.