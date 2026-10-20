ASI raises $325 million, signaling investor shift to practical AI

ASI builds smart software that forecasts disruptions in things like air traffic control and power grids.

With this fresh funding, they're branching into energy, logistics, and military tech and growing their research team.

This year, they landed huge contracts with the US Army ($99 million) and the FAA ($875 million).

Phillip Buckendorf, founder and CEO of ASI, said, "While the broader tech ecosystem spent hundreds of billions teaching AI to manipulate words and generate text, ASI is deeply focused on AI systems that can manage and control physical assets."