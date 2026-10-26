Asian Brent $115.35 and WTI $102 fall amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Oil prices in Asia just took a hit, with Brent crude slipping to $115.35 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $102 a barrel.
This drop follows a recent six-month high, as fresh tensions between the US and Iran have everyone worried about possible disruptions to oil supplies.
West Asia instability drives oil volatility
It's not just politics: geopolitical instability in West Asia is making things tricky.
Even though crude shipments are bouncing back, Iranian attacks on ships keep markets on edge.
Add in upcoming US elections and big decisions from the Federal Reserve, and it's no wonder oil prices are all over the place right now.