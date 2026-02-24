Asian markets lose momentum as Wall Street's tech sector falters

Market swings like these can shake up portfolios everywhere—especially if you're into stocks or crypto. Tech shares are under pressure as investors worry that AI could replace traditional software companies, and Bitcoin tumbled to around $64,832, briefly dipping below $64,000.

US dollar shows mixed moves

The US dollar showed mixed moves, edging 0.1% higher against the yen at 154.77 but edging lower against other currencies, while uncertainty over AI and trade policies is keeping investors on edge.

The recent Supreme Court decision against Trump-era tariffs has only added to the confusion, leaving many wondering what comes next for global markets.