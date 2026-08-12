Asian markets mixed as Brent hits $89.10 amid U.S.-Iran talks
Asian markets were a bit all over the place on Wednesday, with investors watching both rising oil prices and upcoming US inflation numbers.
Brent crude hit $89.10 a barrel, its sixth straight day of gains, thanks to tensions around U.S.-Iran talks near the Strait of Hormuz.
Gold slipped from recent highs as traders weighed the impact of ongoing conflicts in the region.
Investors await US inflation, tech rally
Everyone is waiting for new US inflation data, which could shape future interest rates.
A small bump is expected, but a lower number might ease pressure on the Fed to hike rates again.
Meanwhile, tech stocks stood out: CoreWeave jumped 14% after boosting its sales outlook thanks to strong AI demand, and Super Micro Computer rose over 7% after giving a revenue forecast that topped estimates, showing that investors still have faith in tech even with all the economic uncertainty.