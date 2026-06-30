Asian markets mixed as investors await U.S.-Iran peace talks
Business
Asian stock markets were all over the place on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei barely moved, while South Korea's Kospi jumped early but was trading 1% lower.
Australia's market stayed steady, and Hong Kong futures slipped a bit.
Investors are keeping an eye on U.S.-Iran peace talks and waiting for fresh economic updates.
Chipmakers fuel US stock rally
A strong night for US stocks, thanks to big gains in chipmakers, helped boost the mood in Asia. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 shot up nearly double that gain.
Oil prices hovered around $70, and gold held steady.
Meanwhile, Japan's weak yen is helping exporters but making imports pricier for everyone else, so people are watching US interest rates and the upcoming US jobs report closely.