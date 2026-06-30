Asian markets mixed as investors await U.S.-Iran peace talks

Chipmakers fuel US stock rally

A strong night for US stocks, thanks to big gains in chipmakers, helped boost the mood in Asia. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 shot up nearly double that gain.

Oil prices hovered around $70, and gold held steady.

Meanwhile, Japan's weak yen is helping exporters but making imports pricier for everyone else, so people are watching US interest rates and the upcoming US jobs report closely.