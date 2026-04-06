Asian markets mixed as oil spikes after Trump Iran threat
Asian stock markets had a mixed day as markets opened Monday, April 06, 2026, with Japan's Nikkei up 0.7% and South Korea's shares jumping 2%, while China and Hong Kong stayed closed for a holiday.
The real headline? Oil prices shot up after US President Trump threatened to target Iranian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, adding more stress to an already tense region.
OPEC+ warns prolonged oil supply risks
OPEC+ warned that ongoing Middle East conflicts could hurt global oil supplies for a long time, keeping crude above $100 per barrel (Brent even topped $111).
This has everyone watching inflation closely, since pricier oil could push costs up everywhere and delay any hope of US interest rate cuts.
Meanwhile, US stock futures held steady despite all the uncertainty, but gold and silver dipped slightly as investors weighed their options.