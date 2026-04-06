Asian markets mixed as oil spikes after Trump Iran threat

OPEC+ warns prolonged oil supply risks

OPEC+ warned that ongoing Middle East conflicts could hurt global oil supplies for a long time, keeping crude above $100 per barrel (Brent even topped $111).

This has everyone watching inflation closely, since pricier oil could push costs up everywhere and delay any hope of US interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, US stock futures held steady despite all the uncertainty, but gold and silver dipped slightly as investors weighed their options.