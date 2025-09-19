Asian markets mostly up; Japan's Nikkei hits record high

Fed cuts rates; BoJ likely to keep rates steady

Wall Street got a lift after the US Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates—S&P 500 and Nasdaq both saw solid gains.

In India, Sensex and Nifty50 ended higher in the last session but could face pressure today as investors watch for updates from the Bank of Japan.

A drop in Japan's inflation rate means their central bank is likely to keep rates steady—a move being closely watched by global markets for its ripple effects.