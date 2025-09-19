Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain 20% in 3 months

Trading volumes top 2.4 million shares

In just the last month alone, M&M stock rose 7.66%, and it's up 1.29% this week—showing steady momentum.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and earnings per share at ₹110.41, the company is showing solid profitability.

Trading volumes topped 2.4 million shares on Friday morning, highlighting how investors are keeping a close eye on M&M's growth potential—even if its higher volatility means bigger ups and downs along the way.