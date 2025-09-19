Next Article
Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain 20% in 3 months
Business
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares have surged almost 20% over the past three months, closing at ₹3,633.20 this Friday.
The rally is accompanied by strong financial metrics, pushing M&M's market value to an impressive ₹4,52,918 crore as of September 19, 2025.
Trading volumes top 2.4 million shares
In just the last month alone, M&M stock rose 7.66%, and it's up 1.29% this week—showing steady momentum.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and earnings per share at ₹110.41, the company is showing solid profitability.
Trading volumes topped 2.4 million shares on Friday morning, highlighting how investors are keeping a close eye on M&M's growth potential—even if its higher volatility means bigger ups and downs along the way.