Bajaj Finance climbs over 10% in a month
Bajaj Finance shares have climbed over 10% in the past month, closing at ₹1,007.5 on Thursday with nearly seven million trades.
With a market cap of ₹6.19 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 35.54, it's drawing serious attention from investors.
Stock's steady gains show investor confidence
The stock's steady gains—up 10% this month and over 8% in three months—show that investor confidence is holding strong, even as markets stay unpredictable.
Its higher-than-average volatility means it moves more than most stocks, so there's both potential and risk.
Strong fundamentals backing the stock
Solid fundamentals are part of the story: Bajaj Finance boasts a healthy return on equity (17.2%) and uses leverage effectively (debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74).
Consistent profit growth keeps it resilient and cements its place as one of India's top financial players right now.