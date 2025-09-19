Next Article
JSW Energy to acquire Tidong Power for ₹1,728 crore
Business
JSW Energy just announced it's buying Tidong Power Generation, which is developing a 150MW hydroelectric plant.
The ₹1,728 crore deal will push JSW's total capacity to 30.5GW (with 13.1GW already running).
Tidong Power posted ₹39 crore in revenue in FY25
Tidong Power posted ₹39 crore in revenue in FY25.
On top of that, JSW is stepping into boiler manufacturing by acquiring GE Power's power boiler business—a move that brought in ₹529.5 crore in FY25 (about 5% of JSW's turnover).
Even though the stock has had some rough patches lately, brokerages like Morgan Stanley ('Overweight' at ₹659) and Jefferies ('Buy' at ₹700) are still upbeat about JSW's growth plans for next year, as the company aims to add another 4.4-4.9GW of capacity.