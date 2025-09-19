Next Article
Asian Paints stock: Decoding the price trajectory
Business
Asian Paints has experienced some fluctuations in recent weeks on the stock market. As of Friday, the stock closed at ₹2,493.60—up 0.67% for the day.
While there was a slight dip of 2.33% over the past week, monthly returns are up by a solid 4.43%.
Over three months, growth has been steady, if modest.
Key financial metrics of the company
The company's market cap now stands at ₹2,37,756 crore with a trading volume of 400,796 shares.
Asian Paints's six-month beta is just 0.72, meaning its price hasn't been too volatile lately—a plus for those who prefer stability.
Financially, it sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.1 and earnings per share of ₹37.5—numbers that help investors get a sense of how the business is doing right now.