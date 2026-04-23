Asian markets rally after President Trump extends U.S.-Iran cease-fire
Business
Asian markets got a boost on Thursday, April 23 after President Trump extended the U.S.-Iran cease-fire.
Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a record 60,013.98, driven by buying in technology stocks like SoftBank (up more than 6%) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
South Korea's Kospi also reached an all-time high, up 1.75%, thanks to strong early-year economic growth.
Mixed Asian markets awaiting inflation data
Elsewhere, things were not as clear-cut. Australia's main index bounced around but finished just 0.32% higher.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stayed flat as investors waited for new inflation data to drop, while India's Gift Nifty pointed lower, down 0.46%, highlighting how different economies and global tensions are shaping market moods across Asia right now.