Asian markets rise after Fed governor Christopher Waller hints pause
Asian markets got a boost on Friday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rising 0.3%.
This came after US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested he might support holding interest rates steady if inflation keeps cooling off.
The latest numbers show inflation dropping to 3.7% in July from 4.1% in May, which gave investors a bit more confidence.
Global markets await US jobs report
Waller's comments quickly lowered the odds of a rate hike this month from about 70% earlier this week, shaking up global markets.
Yields on two-year US Treasuries fell, the dollar slid to a four-month low, and Japan's yen jumped 2%, its best day in over a month, on hopes for a Bank of Japan rate hike.
Now, everyone's waiting for Friday's US jobs report for more clues on what the Fed will do next.