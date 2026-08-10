Asian markets rise on weak US jobs easing interest-rate fears

Oil prices climbed after tensions in the Strait of Hormuz raised fears about supply disruptions: Brent crude hit $84.32 per barrel and US crude reached $78.74.

Even though Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz was in its final stages, restrictions are still in place until the US meets Iran's conditions.

With oil getting pricier, all eyes are now on the upcoming US inflation report, since any surprise jump could bring back talk of another Fed rate hike next month.