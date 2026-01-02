Asian markets soar on AI optimism, trade tensions resolution

These gains hint that the market momentum could keep rolling into 2026. Chinese stocks posted strong gains in 2025 and are expected to remain resilient. Even US S&P 500 futures edged up, showing how global demand for AI tech—think chips and data centers—is lifting markets everywhere.

What's behind the surge?

It all comes down to two things: booming AI adoption and a pause in US-China trade tariffs. This combo has boosted investor confidence despite some weak manufacturing numbers.

We might be shifting toward stock returns driven more by company earnings than just hype—a sign of a maturing market vibe.