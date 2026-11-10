Asian markets surge as US tech rallies and oil tumbles

Asian markets had a big day, with South Korea's Kospi up more than 5% and Japan's Nikkei nearly 3% higher.

The main reason? US tech shares surged, and oil prices fell sharply, giving investors a boost of confidence.

Even US futures looked upbeat.

On the global front, President Trump said there won't be more strikes on Iran for now, but made it clear the US is still ready to act if needed.