Asian markets surge as US tech rallies and oil tumbles
Asian markets had a big day, with South Korea's Kospi up more than 5% and Japan's Nikkei nearly 3% higher.
The main reason? US tech shares surged, and oil prices fell sharply, giving investors a boost of confidence.
Even US futures looked upbeat.
On the global front, President Trump said there won't be more strikes on Iran for now, but made it clear the US is still ready to act if needed.
Chipmakers push S&P 500 higher
Chipmakers led the charge, pushing the S&P 500 to its best day since April and sending the Nasdaq 100 up by 3.4%.
There were some nerves about stricter AI rules after midterms, but falling oil prices helped calm inflation worries.
NVIDIA shares did slip due to an investigation into its CEO, but overall market vibes stayed positive as everyone waits for new US consumer price data that could keep this rally going.