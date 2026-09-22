Asian shares climb as Samsung and SK Hynix lead rally
Asian stock markets got a solid boost in early trading, mostly thanks to strong performances from tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix.
MSCI Inc.'s gage of Asian shares climbed 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi shot up more than 2%.
This follows a big rally in the US where excitement around Meta's new AI launch pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to their best days since early August.
Meta shares jump 11% amid geopolitics
Meta's new AI agent sent its own shares up 11% and lifted an index of US semiconductor stocks by over 4%, which helped fuel the positive mood in Asia too.
Investors are also watching the upcoming U.S.-China summit on AI, trade, and investment.
Meanwhile, news of possible Trump-Iran talks at the U.N. and rising Saudi oil exports are adding more twists to global market trends.