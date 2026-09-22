Asian shares climb as Samsung and SK Hynix lead rally

Asian stock markets got a solid boost in early trading, mostly thanks to strong performances from tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix.

MSCI Inc.'s gage of Asian shares climbed 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi shot up more than 2%.

This follows a big rally in the US where excitement around Meta's new AI launch pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to their best days since early August.