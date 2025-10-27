Asian stock markets jump on US-China trade deal optimism
Asian stock markets jumped on Monday after some good news from US-China trade talks.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific index climbed 1.3%, with South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan's markets all seeing strong gains.
As investors felt more confident, money moved out of safe bets like gold and government bonds.
The new trade agreement
The new trade agreement—still waiting for sign-off from US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping—would pause new US tariffs and delay China's rare earth export restrictions.
That's a relief after months of tension.
This deal has people feeling optimistic about global markets right now, but the real impact depends on what central banks do next and how big tech companies perform.
For now, it's a reminder that global headlines can shake up your investments overnight.