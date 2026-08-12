Asian stock markets mixed as investors await US inflation report
Asian stock markets were all over the place on Wednesday, with everyone waiting to see what the latest US inflation numbers will reveal.
South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.44%, while Japan's Nikkei and Topix made only tiny gains after their holiday break.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures dropped by 0.4%, showing not everyone is feeling optimistic.
Tech lifts Asian markets amid caution
Tech stocks gave Asian markets a boost, and even US futures edged up a bit.
Still, worries about global tensions and what the US Federal Reserve might do next kept things cautious.
On the side, oil prices kept climbing for a sixth day straight, gold slipped back from recent highs as hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal faded, and the Japanese yen hovered near intervention levels, all eyes now on that upcoming inflation report.