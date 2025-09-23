Asian stocks are outperforming US indices this year
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up 22% this year, marking its biggest lead over the S&P 500 since 2017.
This jump comes as trade tensions between the US and China cool off, and more investors look beyond American assets thanks to a weaker dollar.
Invesco is increasing its bets on Asia
Asian stocks look like a better deal right now—trading at lower prices compared to future earnings than their US counterparts.
Tech shares in Hong Kong just hit a four-year high, reaching this milestone recently.
Plus, recent US rate cuts have boosted Asian currencies, making these markets even more attractive for those wanting to diversify away from the dollar.
Big investment firms like Invesco are already increasing their bets on Asia, expecting this momentum to stick around.