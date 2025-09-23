Asian stocks are outperforming US indices this year

Invesco is increasing its bets on Asia

Asian stocks look like a better deal right now—trading at lower prices compared to future earnings than their US counterparts.

Tech shares in Hong Kong just hit a four-year high, reaching this milestone recently.

Plus, recent US rate cuts have boosted Asian currencies, making these markets even more attractive for those wanting to diversify away from the dollar.

Big investment firms like Invesco are already increasing their bets on Asia, expecting this momentum to stick around.