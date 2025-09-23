Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO opens today: Key details

The price band is set at ₹333-₹351 per share, with a minimum lot of 42 shares (about ₹14,742 to start investing). Fourteen anchor investors have already come on board, putting in ₹220.5 crore—VQ Fastercap Fund led the way with nearly 12.8 lakh shares.

How will the company use the proceeds?

Most of the IPO money (₹420 crore) will go toward building a new solar cell manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh via their subsidiary Kartik Solarworld.

With a target post-IPO market cap of approximately ₹3,042 crore and a P/E ratio of 39.6x based on projected FY2025 earnings, analysts like Anand Rathi are recommending long-term investment here thanks to Solarworld's strong spot in India's growing solar scene.

Share allotment wraps up September 26, with listing expected on BSE and NSE by September 30.