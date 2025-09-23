Drone survey startup Matrix Geo Solutions files ₹40.2 crore IPO Business Sep 23, 2025

Matrix Geo Solutions, known for its drone-powered aerial surveys, just opened its IPO aiming to raise ₹40.2 crore by offering 38.65 lakh new shares at ₹98-104 each.

The offer is open until Thursday, and shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform on September 30.

Anchor investors have already put in ₹11.34 crore.